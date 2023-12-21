Jordan Spearheads International Effort For Continued Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen said Thursday that Jordan is spearheading an international effort to maintain the flow of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip.

In press remarks, he added that Jordan has successfully established a new pathway for transporting humanitarian aid directly into Gaza via the King Hussein Bridge.

In his detailed explanation, Mubaideen, who is also the government spokesman, mentioned that the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, in collaboration with the World Food Program, has organized a convoy of 46 trucks loaded with 750 tons of basic foodstuffs.

This aid was transported by Jordanian civilian trucks to the Al-Auja crossing and then delivered to Gaza through the Karam Abu Salim crossing.

The minister emphasized that this initiative is a significant triumph for Jordanian diplomacy in ensuring continued support to Gaza.

He noted that this new route through the Karam Abu Salim crossing is the most direct and efficient, particularly in light of the congestion and difficulties experienced at the Rafah crossing due to the Israeli occupation forces' restrictive measures.

Mubaideen also highlighted the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II from the beginning of the war. The King, during his visits to Arab and Western countries, has consistently emphasized the necessity of sending humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza. He has also called for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and preventing the displacement of Gazans.

The minister underlined the role of the Jordanian people and the private sector in supporting Gaza through donations to the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization. This reflects the deep connection of the Palestinian issue in the conscience of Jordanians, the minister said.

Regarding the Jordanian field hospital/2 in southern Gaza, Mubaideen stressed that its establishment represents Jordan's continued message of support for the Palestinians in Gaza, aiming to provide all forms of assistance and alleviate their suffering amid the harsh conditions of ongoing Israeli aggression.

He also referred to the sixth airdrop of medical aid and treatment supplies to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in southern Gaza, conducted by a Royal Air Force aircraft.

The aid, carefully packed to preserve the safety of medical materials, ensures the continuous operation of the hospital and its ability to provide health and medical services to the people in Gaza.