Lebanese Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Israeli Bombing On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- A Lebanese woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries by an Israeli strike on their residence in Maroun al-Ras, a town near the Lebanese border, a Lebanese security source told Petra correspondent in Beirut.The source further reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted several other towns including Aita al-Shaab, Ramiyat Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, and Aitaroun. Additionally, Israeli fighter jets launched three missile strikes on the town of Kafr Kila.During the morning, the Israeli military also deployed incendiary bombs in the forested areas of Jabal al-Labouneh, Al-Alam, and Alma Al-Shaab.Throughout the previous night, Israeli reconnaissance planes were observed over the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon. These aircraft discharged flares, illuminating the skies over the region and extending to the outskirts of the city of Tyre.Hezbollah declared that it launched incendiary missiles targeting Israel's Pranit forests. This was stated as a response to Israel's previous actions involving the burning of the Al-Raheb's forest.