One Killed, Another Injured In Israeli Artillery Shelling On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- A Lebanese woman was killed and her husband injured due to an Israeli occupation artillery shelling on Maroun Al Ras Village in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli occupation forces bombed residential neighborhoods in Maroun Al Ras Village, killing the Lebanese citizen and wounding her husband after their house was shelled, said the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The outskirts of the towns of Yaroun, Maroun Al Ras, Aitaroun, Ayta Ash-Shaab, and Ramyah also came under artillery shelling by the Israeli occupation army earlier Thursday, added NNA.

Israeli warplanes carried out raids in the morning, during which they fired three missiles at the town of Kfarkela, in addition to firing incendiary bombs at several forests in south Lebanon, it reported. (end)

