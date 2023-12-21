Zangezur Corridor To Play Important Role In Increasing Azerbaijan-Türkiye Bilateral Trade - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Zangezur
corridor will play an important role in increasing the volume of
bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Turkish Deputy
Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel talk at the Azerbaijani-Turkish
Investment Forum.
"The opening of the corridor will reduce the distance by 260
kilometers between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. This corridor will also
have a positive impact on relations between the countries in the
region. Zangezur corridor is a strategic project and with its help
it will ensure unimpeded movement and geographical accessibility
from China to Europe. As a result, freight traffic will be reduced,
rapid transit will be ensured and trade will increase. This
corridor will have a positive impact on trade in Central Asia," he
emphasized.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum will explore opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.
More than 600 representatives from government institutions and
the private sector from both countries are participating in the
event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107641544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.