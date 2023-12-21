Starting Lineups For Historic 'Qarabag FK' Vs 'MOIK' Game In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The starting line-ups of the 'Qarabag FK' and 'MOIK' (Sports Club of Army), which are meeting in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup, have been announced, Trend reports via Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan.

"Qarabag FK" (Head coach: Gurban Gurbanov)

23 - Luka Gugeshashvili,

2 - Matheus Silva,

13 - Bahlul Mustafazada,

4 - Rahil Mammadov,

44 - Elvin Jafarguliev,

8 - Marko Jankovic,

20 - Richard Almeida,

90 - Nariman Akhundzade,

19 - Redon Xhixha,

17 - Hamidou Keita,

18 - Juninho

"MOIK" (Head coach: Gazanfar Abbasov):

1 - Zeynal Ahmadzada,

97 - Farid Abbasli,

3 - Nijat Asgarov,

20 - Nurlan Bayramov,

4 - Ulvi Ibazada,

6 - Isa Zeynalli,

8 - Ramil Orujov,

10 - Khayal Badirov,

11 - Elvin Valiyev,

77 - Elmir Rahimzade,

17 - Sabir Allahguliev

The game, which will go down in history as the first soccer game held in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation in 30 years, will begin at 14:00 (GMT +4).

