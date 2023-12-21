Türkiye Expecting Realization Of Kars-Nakhchivan Project Within Next Several Years

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Türkiye expects
the implementation of the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad construction
project within the next 5 years, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister
Ozgur Volkan Agar said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijani-Turkish
Investment Forum.
