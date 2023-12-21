               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye Expecting Realization Of Kars-Nakhchivan Project Within Next Several Years


12/21/2023 5:42:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Türkiye expects the implementation of the Kars-Nakhchivan railroad construction project within the next 5 years, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum.

