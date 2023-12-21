Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Branches To Roll In Khojaly, Khankendi, Asgaran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The territories
where the offices of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC)
will function have been named, President of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society Novruz Aslan told journalists, Trend reports.
He noted that after assessing the existing infrastructure in
Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, AzQAC
offices will operate in Khojaly, Khankendi, and Asgaran.
"This topic will most likely be discussed in depth next year,"
he emphasized.
The extraordinary XXVI general meeting of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society is being held.
The meeting, with around 400 attendees, is expected to conclude
with the adoption of a final statement.
