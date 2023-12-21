Qarabag - MOIK Football Match Is Very Meaningful To Be Held In Khankendi - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Holding this
football match (Qarabag - MOIK game - ed.) in Khankendi has a
profound meaning. Khankendi is an ancient land of Azerbaijan. The
foundation of this village was laid by Karabakh khan, later
transforming into a large city with contributions from Azerbaijani
architects and builders, with funding of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the
audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match
between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi
Stadium, Trend reports.
