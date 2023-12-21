               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Cup Game In Khankendi Fills Heart With Pride - Veteran Of Second Karabakh War


12/21/2023 5:42:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. It gives me great joy to watch the Azerbaijan Cup games in Khankendi, Polad Rzayev, a veteran of the Second Karabakh War and the son of the First Karabakh War martyr Tofig Oghuz, told Trend .

He also emphasized that Azerbaijani soldiers shed their blood and gave their lives to regain their homeland.

"Coming here today gives me a sense of accomplishment. I am confident that our struggle was not in vain after seeing the joy on people's faces. I would want to thank Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev for this," Rzayev added.

The 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup will be summarized today.

The first match will be held in Khankendi. In this historic game, Qarabag FK will play with the representative of the I league - MOIK.

The game, which will go down in history as the first football match in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation for 30 years, will start at 14:00 (UTC +04:00).

