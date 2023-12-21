Azerbaijan Cup Game In Khankendi Fills Heart With Pride - Veteran Of Second Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. It gives me
great joy to watch the Azerbaijan Cup games in Khankendi, Polad
Rzayev, a veteran of the Second Karabakh War and the son of the
First Karabakh War martyr Tofig Oghuz, told Trend .
He also emphasized that Azerbaijani soldiers shed their blood
and gave their lives to regain their homeland.
"Coming here today gives me a sense of accomplishment. I am
confident that our struggle was not in vain after seeing the joy on
people's faces. I would want to thank Supreme Commander-in-Chief
President Ilham Aliyev for this," Rzayev added.
The 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup will be summarized
today.
The first match will be held in Khankendi. In this historic
game, Qarabag FK will play with the representative of the I league
- MOIK.
The game, which will go down in history as the first football
match in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian
occupation for 30 years, will start at 14:00 (UTC +04:00).
