Azerbaijani Minister Announces Promising Areas Of Cooperation With Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Speaking at the
Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum, Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov named four areas of cooperation that have great
prospects in the development of ties with Türkiye, Trend reports.
"Our balance of payments is in surplus. We have accumulated
large foreign currency reserves. That is, we have capital for new
projects, and we can create JVs with Turkish partners, as well as
carry out other forms of cooperation for the economic development
of both states," he noted.
According to him, the tariff and fiscal policy in Azerbaijan
contributes to this.
Mentioning that Azerbaijan has large-scale energy projects,
including with Turkish companies, the minister emphasized that the
main goal of the government at this stage is to diversify the
economy.
"In this regard, the technology sector, transportation sector
and development of economic zones are important. For example,
Azerbaijan is interested in the development of Alat FEZ, because it
has a favorable geographical location and is of interest to
companies of the Russian Federation, Central Asian countries and
may be of interest to Turkish companies. If this corresponds to
your medium- and long-term plans, then pay attention to our
industrial parks and other economic zones. They have tax and
customs privileges. We have the necessary infrastructure," the
minister said, addressing the representatives of Turkish business
circles.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan's geographical location allows
transportation of cargoes along North-South and West-East
corridors, and that interconnectors through Türkiye with access to
the open sea are also important for their large-scale
development.
"There are a number of attractive investment opportunities in
transportation projects, and we recommend evaluating them,"
Jabbarov said.
He also mentioned that Türkiye has rich experience in the field
of construction, and this is very important taking into account the
planned work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, where
Azerbaijan's main capital investments are going.
"We offer the format of public-private partnership for
investment in the development of Karabakh and East Zangezur," the
minister added.
According to him, Azerbaijan has an attractive business
environment and the economy is growing after the COVID-19
pandemic.
"We create an average of 70,000 jobs annually. Moreover, this
statistic is only for the private sector. This figure means that
the number of people entering the labor market exceeds the number
of retirees. This is a positive sign. An important area is the
transfer of technologies, know-how, and there are great
opportunities here," the minister said.
He wished success to the forum and emphasized that any questions
of businessmen can be solved by AZPROMO organization.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku
today.
The forum explores opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed. More than 600
representatives from government institutions and the private sector
from both countries are participating in the event.
The forum will include panel sessions covering investment,
trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health
tourism sectors.
