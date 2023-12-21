Azerbaijani Karabakh War Vet Attends Historic Game In Khankendi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. Today, the results of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup will be summed up, Trend reports.

The first match will be held in Khankendi. 'Qarabag FK' will play with the representative of the I league - club 'MOIK' (Sports Club of Army) in the historic game.

The game, which will go down in history as the first soccer match in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation for 30 years, will start at 14:00 (GMT+4).

Fans, well-known public figures, and state officials have already assembled in Khankendi in anticipation of the historic game's commencement.

Trend presents an interesting shot that was captured at the stadium in Khankendi.

