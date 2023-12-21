Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 Finals FC Qarabag-MOIK Game Starts In Khankendi (LIVE)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21.
The soccer
game of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between FC Qarabag and
MOIK (Sports Club of Army) has started at the city's Khankendi
stadium, Trend reports.
Representatives of the state and the public of the country are
watching the game from the stands, along with the sports
community.
Following the end of the second Karabakh war and elimination of
separatism in Karabakh (including Khankendi), Azerbaijan initiated
a renovation of the Khankendi stadium. In particular, new seats
have been set up.
In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been
renovated by modern standards.
The official match broadcast is airing on the CBS Sport
channel.
