Azerbaijan Cup 1/8 Finals FC Qarabag-MOIK Game Starts In Khankendi (LIVE)


12/21/2023 5:42:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. The soccer game of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between FC Qarabag and MOIK (Sports Club of Army) has started at the city's Khankendi stadium, Trend reports.

Representatives of the state and the public of the country are watching the game from the stands, along with the sports community.

Following the end of the second Karabakh war and elimination of separatism in Karabakh (including Khankendi), Azerbaijan initiated a renovation of the Khankendi stadium. In particular, new seats have been set up.

In addition, the premises inside the stadium have also been renovated by modern standards.

The official match broadcast is airing on the CBS Sport channel.

