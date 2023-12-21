(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Unfortunately,
over the course of thirty years, separatists had established a
foothold in the city of Khankendi, turning it into a symbol of
separatism, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the
audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match
between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi
Stadium, Trend reports.
The head of our state stated:“For thirty years, Armenia, which
occupied our lands, believed it could make its presence permanent.
We, the glorious Azerbaijani Army, have proven to them and the
whole world that this is our historical and ancestral land, the
true owners of these lands are us - the Azerbaijani people. We had
to return here, and we have returned.”
