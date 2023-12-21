Construction Of Imarat Stadium In Aghdam To Kick Off In Few Months - President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Construction of the Imarat stadium in Aghdam will start in a few months, President Ilham Aliyev said before the soccer match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between 'FC Qarabag' and 'MOIK' (Sports Club of Army) at the stadium in Khankendi, Trend reports.

