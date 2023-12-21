Flag Of Azerbaijan Flying Throughout Karabakh Region - This Is A Grand Historical Event, President Ilham Aliyev Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Today, the flag
of Azerbaijan is flying throughout the Karabakh region - this is a
grand historical event, said President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech before the match between
FC Qarabag and MOIK at the stadium in Khankendi within the 1/8
finals of the Azerbaijan Cup on football on December 21, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107641531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.