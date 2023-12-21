Azerbaijan Starts Railroad Work To Connect Western Regions With Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Planned work on the railroad line that will connect the western regions of Azerbaijan with the country's Nakhchivan has started, said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov during a panel speech at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to Hummatov, this matter is being discussed with Iran.

"Our railroad experts together with Iranian colleagues are already working on the route of the railway," he emphasized.

The Zangezur corridor project proposed by Azerbaijan is aimed at establishing a transportation link between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through the territory of Armenia. This route has great potential and could become one of the extensions of the "One Belt - One Road" project, as well as part of the North-South corridor.

The creation of new transport infrastructure in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, including the launch of the Zangezur corridor, will play a decisive role in terms of opening a new transport hub on the Middle Corridor route.

From this point of view, it is important to take joint effective measures towards the full realization of the transport and transit potential of the region, increase and diversification of trade turnover, simplification and improvement of transit procedures.

