Azerbaijan Starts Railroad Work To Connect Western Regions With Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Planned work on
the railroad line that will connect the western regions of
Azerbaijan with the country's Nakhchivan has started, said Deputy
Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of
Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov during a panel speech at the
Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Trend reports.
According to Hummatov, this matter is being discussed with
Iran.
"Our railroad experts together with Iranian colleagues are
already working on the route of the railway," he emphasized.
The Zangezur corridor project proposed by Azerbaijan is aimed at
establishing a transportation link between the main part of
Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through
the territory of Armenia. This route has great potential and could
become one of the extensions of the "One Belt - One Road" project,
as well as part of the North-South corridor.
The creation of new transport infrastructure in the territories
of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, including the
launch of the Zangezur corridor, will play a decisive role in terms
of opening a new transport hub on the Middle Corridor route.
From this point of view, it is important to take joint effective
measures towards the full realization of the transport and transit
potential of the region, increase and diversification of trade
turnover, simplification and improvement of transit procedures.
