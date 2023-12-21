To Those Who Four Years Ago Said In This Stadium That 'Karabakh Is Armenia', We Proved That 'Karabakh Is Azerbaijan' - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. To those who
were saying in this stadium four years ago that 'Karabakh is
Armenia', we have proved that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, said
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his
speech before the match between FC Qarabag and MOIK at the stadium
in Khankendi within the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup on
football on December 21, Trend reports.
Will be updated
