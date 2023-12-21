               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
To Those Who Four Years Ago Said In This Stadium That 'Karabakh Is Armenia', We Proved That 'Karabakh Is Azerbaijan' - President Ilham Aliyev


12/21/2023 5:42:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. To those who were saying in this stadium four years ago that 'Karabakh is Armenia', we have proved that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech before the match between FC Qarabag and MOIK at the stadium in Khankendi within the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup on football on December 21, Trend reports.

