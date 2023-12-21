Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region 139 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 139 times, including three times with air strikes.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy fired at 20 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region - 139 strikes were recorded," the post says.

The Russian military attacked Shyroke, Malynivka, Luhivske, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka with 21 drones, carried out 12 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Preobrazhenka, and hit Orikhiv with air shells three times.

In addition, 103 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Levadne, Bilohirya, Poltavka, Malynivka, Luhivske, Pyatykhatky, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky and other towns and villages on the frontline.

There were seven reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

There were no casualties.

It was reported that last night, in different directions, the air defense forces managed to shoot down 34 out of 35 enemy attack UAVs launched.

The air defense system operated in the Kyiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions.