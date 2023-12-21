Enterprise Damaged In Russia's Overnight Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A warehouse of a civilian enterprise has been destroyed in Russia's drone attack on the Kyiv region last night. The rest of its buildings and vehicles were damaged.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent report.

Prosecutors and investigative teams are working at the scene.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation over the violation of laws and customs of war (Part 1, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service noted on Telegram that, on the morning of December 21, 2023, the consequences of Russia's another attack on the Kyiv region were eliminated.

A fire broke out as the enemy drone hit the warehouse facility, having spread to 1,500 square meters. Rescuers extinguished it.

A reminder that, on the night of December 21, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 35 Shahed-type loitering munitions. Thirty-four of them were intercepted by Ukrainian forces.