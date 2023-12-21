               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
In Cherkasy Region, Debris From Drones Downed At Night Damaged Several Buildings, Roof Of House


12/21/2023 5:41:51 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Cherkasy region, the Air Defense Forces shot down four attack drones at night, as a result of the fall of the wreckage several outbuildings and the roof of a residential building were damaged.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, our defenders reliably held the sky over the region. They neutralized four enemy attack UAVs at once. According to preliminary information, the falling debris caused minor consequences: several outbuildings and the roof of a residential building were damaged," Taburets said.

According to him, the drones were shot down in the Cherkasy, Zolotonosha and Zvenyhorodka districts.

The most important thing is that people were not injured. Operational groups continue to work, the head of the RMA added.

Read also: Water utility to be repaired in Smila, Cherkasy region, with UNDP support

As reported, at night on December 21, the Russian occupants attacked with Shahed UAVs from three directions: Chauda - occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russia.

