Kubrakov, Klimczak Discuss Lifting Poland's Border Blockade

“We held the first meeting with Poland's newly appointed Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak in Warsaw. Several transport issues were discussed, but the main topic was lifting the border blockade. We presented the key figures and analytical data of freight traffic operations carried out by Ukrainian and Polish transport companies, which show that the problems that the protesters are talking about do not actually exist,” Kubrakov wrote.

The Ukrainian minister expressed hope that, together with the Polish side, they would develop a joint position as soon as this week.

“It is important to reach a common understanding of figures and data regarding transportation and the market share taken by our and Polish carriers. Following the partial blockade of deep-sea ports, shipment numbers obviously increased. A significant share is taken by the transportation of fuel, humanitarian goods, and grain. In this way, we provide critically important imports for Ukraine and support export logistics,” Kubrakov explained.

The two ministers also discussed the creation of a separate electronic queue for empty trucks at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point.

Kubrakov mentioned that the above electronic queue was launched on December 18, 2023 but, due to the ongoing border blockade, it was impossible to see the effect of that decision.

A reminder that, on December 18, 2023, Polish carriers resumed protests at the border with Ukraine. Polish farmers also joined them with their own demands, such as a ban on sugar imports from Ukraine, immediate direct payments to farmers, monetary compensation for corn producers, etc.

