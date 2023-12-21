Germany Hands Over Winter Energy Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany, through the European Energy Community, has provided Ukraine with a winter aid package worth more than EUR 88 million.

This was reported in a joint press release by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Federal Foreign Office, Ukrinform saw.

The federal government provides the European Energy Community with another EUR 88.5 million. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action is allocating EUR 54.3 million through KfW (a German state-owned bank that finances development programs around the world on behalf of the German government - ed.), and the Federal Foreign Office is providing EUR 34.2 million, according to a press release.

wants to seize EUR 720M worth of Russian asset

Both ministries remind that in the second winter of the war of aggression, Russian aircraft continue to strike at Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine uses the Energy Support Fund, among other things, to finance energy sources, spare parts, and equipment such as transformers and generators that help maintain Ukraine's energy supply. Ukrainian power engineers can use it to repair destroyed substations and power plants to continue to provide electricity and heat to the population. Another part of the funds will be used for green energy transition projects, such as photovoltaic systems on public buildings and green reconstruction of Ukraine.

As reported, at the end of last year, the federal government had already paid EUR 129.5 million to the energy support fund. Thus, German participation increased to EUR 218 million. Germany remains the largest donor to the fund, having raised about EUR 400 million since February 2022. The European Energy Community holds tenders for the purchase of goods and controls the use of funds.

Ukraine waiting for Patriot system personally from Scholz – Zelensky

The contributions to the energy support fund are part of this year's winter package for Ukraine worth more than EUR 1.6 billion, which also includes military contributions to air defense, development policy support and humanitarian aid.