Ukraine Invites Tunisia To Join Efforts In Implementing Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh has invited the Republic of Tunisia to join efforts in promoting and supporting the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry , following a meeting between Special Representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh and Deputy Speaker for Foreign Relations, Tunisians Abroad and Migration of the Assembly of the People's Representatives of the Republic of Tunisia Ezzedine Teyeb, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the parties discussed ways to intensify and further develop the bilateral parliamentary dialogue, as well as political, trade, economic and educational cooperation.

“Maksym Subkh invited Tunisia to join efforts in promoting and supporting the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. [...] Separately, the Special Representative called on Tunisia to join the Grain from Ukraine initiative, which is intended to increase food supplies to African and Asian countries, as well as guarantee the global food security,” the ministry noted.

Subkh expressed gratitude to the Tunisian side for their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during voting on relevant resolutions in the UN General Assembly.

Additionally, Ukraine's Special Representative called on the Assembly of the People's Representatives of the Republic of Tunisia to join a number of countries and recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry