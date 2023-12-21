Russians Strike At Nikopol, Killing Two Women

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol. Two women were killed.
Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"In the morning, the Russian army hit Nikopol with heavy artillery. The invaders killed two women - 60 and 46 years old," he wrote.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The shelling damaged four private houses, three outbuildings and a power line.
The information is being clarified.
Earlier it was reported that last night the occupants were shooting at Nikopol again. They fired more than half a dozen shells from heavy artillery.
