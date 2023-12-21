President Ilham Aliyev Examined Construction Progress Of Dashalti Village Mosque

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited
the construction site of the mosque in the village of Dashalti,
Shusha district.
The head of state was informed about the progress of
construction works.
A foundation stone for the Dashalti village mosque was laid by
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on November
7, 2021. The construction works are scheduled for completion in the
second quarter of 2024.
Will be updated
