(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister
of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, socio-political training
classes are held in the Azerbaijan Army within the framework of
measures to educate military personnel, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.
In the classes held in accordance with the plan, the opinions
expressed by the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, about the Azerbaijan Army, as
well as information about events and innovations going on in the
country and the world, are conveyed to the personnel.
In addition, during conversations with military personnel, the
courage and valour shown by the heroic soldiers in combat
operations and the history of the liberated territories were
discussed.
During the hours of educational work and political information,
questions of interest to the personnel are answered and necessary
recommendations are given regarding their services.
