Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society To Be Built In Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan

Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society Jeyhun Mirzayev said during his speech at the extraordinary XXVI General Assembly of the Organisation that the offices of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) will be built in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation within the framework of the "Great Return" program, Azernews reports.

Thus, AzQAC is expected to build offices in three cities within the Great Return Project.

The Executive Secretary highlighted the issue of assisting the population living in the Garabagh economic region within the framework of AzQAC's humanitarian policy after the anti-terrorist activities of a local nature, which were carried out by the Azerbaijani army in September this year.

AzQAC executive secretary Jeyhun Mirzayev adds that the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society ( AzQAC) assisted 146 thousand people during the Patriotic War.

"During the Patriotic War, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies had 15,160 people, the International Committee of the Red Cross 23 thousand people, TIKA 53 k people, and the National Society as a whole 146 k people, food kits, kitchen utensils, winter clothes, hygiene kits, and medical protective equipment were distributed to needy groups," he noted.

The Executive Secretary also added that the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has declared its support for Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in the extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February 7 next year.

A final statement is expected to be adopted at the end of the meeting.