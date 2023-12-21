Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society To Be Built In Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Executive Secretary of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society
Jeyhun Mirzayev said during his speech at the extraordinary XXVI
General Assembly of the Organisation that the offices of the
Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) will be built in the
territories liberated from Armenian occupation within the framework
of the "Great Return" program, Azernews reports.
Thus, AzQAC is expected to build offices in three cities within
the Great Return Project.
The Executive Secretary highlighted the issue of assisting the
population living in the Garabagh economic region within the
framework of AzQAC's humanitarian policy after the anti-terrorist
activities of a local nature, which were carried out by the
Azerbaijani army in September this year.
AzQAC executive secretary Jeyhun Mirzayev adds that the
Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society ( AzQAC) assisted 146 thousand
people during the Patriotic War.
"During the Patriotic War, the International Federation of Red
Cross and Red Crescent Societies had 15,160 people, the
International Committee of the Red Cross 23 thousand people, TIKA
53 k people, and the National Society as a whole 146 k people, food
kits, kitchen utensils, winter clothes, hygiene kits, and medical
protective equipment were distributed to needy groups," he
noted.
The Executive Secretary also added that the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society (ARCS) has declared its support for Ilham Aliyev's
candidacy in the extraordinary presidential elections to be held on
February 7 next year.
A final statement is expected to be adopted at the end of the
meeting.
