All The Symbolism Of Separatism Has Been Thrown Into The Landfill Of History - President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - AzerNews) All the symbolic remnants of separatism have been thrown into the landfill of history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech ahead of the the football match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

