Turkish Trade Minister Visits Alley Of Martyrs

Turkish Trade Minister Omar Bolat, who is on a visit to
Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs and the "Turkish
Martyrdom" monument, Azernews reports. Besides,
the delegation headed by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat also
visited the Alley of Honor.
The memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the
Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern
independent Azerbaijani state, was honoured with deep respect, and
a wreath was laid in front of his grave.
The memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician
Zarifa Aliyeva was also honoured; flowers were laid in front of her
grave.
Recall that O. Bolat arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the
Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of
Turkiye. The forum is being held in Baku.
Within the framework of the forum, the possibilities of
expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various areas will be
considered, agreements and contracts on investment cooperation will
be signed.
The event was attended by more than 600 representatives of
government agencies and the private sector in both countries.
The forum will include panel sessions covering the areas of
investment, trade, agriculture, defence industry, green energy, and
wellness tourism.
