Gender Equality & Interpersonal Relations To Be Taught In Azerbaijani Schools


12/21/2023 5:41:24 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The relevant draft law on amendments to the Law on Education was put up for discussion in the first reading at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the bill, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Musa Gasimli and Committee members Kamila Aliyeva, Etibar Aliyev, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Tamam Jafarova, Anar Iskenderov noted the importance and relevance of the amendments to the law.

At the end of the online session, the bill was recommended for discussion at the plenary session of Milli Majlis.

Committee members Ulviya Aghayeva, Afet Hasanova, Rafael Huseynov, Parvin Karimzade, Mushfig Mammadli, Jeyhun Mammadov, Fatma Yildirim, and other officials took part in the session.

