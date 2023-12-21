Gender Equality & Interpersonal Relations To Be Taught In Azerbaijani Schools

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The relevant draft law on amendments to the Law on Education was
put up for discussion in the first reading at today's meeting of
the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education, Azernews reports.
Speaking on the bill, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Musa
Gasimli and Committee members Kamila Aliyeva, Etibar Aliyev, Agiya
Nakhchivanli, Tamam Jafarova, Anar Iskenderov noted the importance
and relevance of the amendments to the law.
At the end of the online session, the bill was recommended for
discussion at the plenary session of Milli Majlis.
Committee members Ulviya Aghayeva, Afet Hasanova, Rafael
Huseynov, Parvin Karimzade, Mushfig Mammadli, Jeyhun Mammadov,
Fatma Yildirim, and other officials took part in the session.
