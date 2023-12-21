               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Construction Of Imarat Stadium In Aghdam To Kick Off In Few Months - President Ilham Aliyev


12/21/2023 5:41:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Construction of the Imarat stadium in Aghdam will start in a few months, President Ilham Aliyev said before the soccer match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup between 'Qarabag FK' and 'MOIK' (Sports Club of Army) at the stadium in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN21122023000195011045ID1107641508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search