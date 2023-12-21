Qarabag - MOIK Football Match Is Very Meaningful To Be Held In Khankendi - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Holding this football match (Qarabag - MOIK game - ed.) in Khankendi has a profound meaning. Khankendi is an ancient land of Azerbaijan. The foundation of this village was laid by Karabakh khan, later transforming into a large city with contributions from Azerbaijani architects and builders, with funding of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium, Azernews reports.

Will be updated