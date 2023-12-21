Qarabag - MOIK Football Match Is Very Meaningful To Be Held In Khankendi - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Holding this football match (Qarabag - MOIK game - ed.) in
Khankendi has a profound meaning. Khankendi is an ancient land of
Azerbaijan. The foundation of this village was laid by Karabakh
khan, later transforming into a large city with contributions from
Azerbaijani architects and builders, with funding of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the
audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match
between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi
Stadium, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
