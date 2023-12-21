               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Delivered Speech At Khankendi Stadium


12/21/2023 5:41:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today marks a historic event for Azerbaijani people as FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) are set to clash in the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match at the Khankendi Stadium.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are present at the stadium to watch the match.

First, the Azerbaijan national anthem was played.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the audience before the start of the match.

A video presentation was screened, showcasing the interactions and thoughts of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev with athletes, along with his perspectives on sports.

Upon entering the stadium, the head of state met with football players and the referees overseeing the match, taking commemorative photos with them. Following President Ilham Aliyev's symbolic touch to the ball, FC Qarabag (Aghdam) vs MOIK (Baku) match commenced.

Will be updated

