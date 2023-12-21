President Ilham Aliyev Delivered Speech At Khankendi Stadium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today marks a historic event for Azerbaijani people as FC
Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) are set to clash in the
Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match at the Khankendi Stadium.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are
present at the stadium to watch the match.
First, the Azerbaijan national anthem was played.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the audience before the start
of the match.
A video presentation was screened, showcasing the interactions
and thoughts of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev with athletes, along
with his perspectives on sports.
Upon entering the stadium, the head of state met with football
players and the referees overseeing the match, taking commemorative
photos with them. Following President Ilham Aliyev's symbolic touch
to the ball, FC Qarabag (Aghdam) vs MOIK (Baku) match
commenced.
