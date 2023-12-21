US Dollar Stable At KD 0.307, Euro Down To KD 0.336

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar was stable at KD 0.307 on Thursday, while the euro went down to 0.19 percent to reach KD 0.336, compared to Wednesday's rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the sterling pound went down 0.67 percent to reach KD 0.388 while the Swiss franc was stable at KD 0.356 as well as the Japanese yen at KD 0.002.

The exchange rates announced by the Central Bank of Kuwait are for the average currency rates for the day and do not reflect the actual buying and selling rates. (end)

ht







MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107641474