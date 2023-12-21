Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From UAE Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulations from President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on his inauguration, wishing His Highness the Amir good health and all success in his reign.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable in response to the UAE President, expressing sincere appreciations for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and wellbeing and further progress and prosperity for his country under his wise leadership. (end)

