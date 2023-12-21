Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From UAE Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulations from President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on his inauguration, wishing His Highness the Amir good health and all success in his reign.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable in response to the UAE President, expressing sincere appreciations for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and wellbeing and further progress and prosperity for his country under his wise leadership. (end)
dm
MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107641473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.