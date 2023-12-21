Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory From UAE Vice-Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber A-Sabah received on Thursday a congratulatory cable from Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

In the cable, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal on ascending to office, as well as his sincere wishes for His Highness' success and good health.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Sheikh Mohammad, expressing his utmost appreciation for his heartfelt sentiments and wishing Sheikh Mohammad good health and further progress and prosperity for the United Arab Emirates. (pickup previous)

