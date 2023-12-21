Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From UAE Vice-Pres., Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA)-- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulations from UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and President of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on assuming office. In reply, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to the UAE Vice President, thanking him for his heartfelt congratulations, and wishing him good health and the UAE all progress and prosperity. (pickup previous) za

