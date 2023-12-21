Seoul Eyes Support Measures To Ensure Safety In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- South Korea is considering various measures to contribute to maritime security in the Red Sea amid escalating Houthi attacks on commercial ships on the major sea route, the Defense Ministry said Thursday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"We agree that freedom of navigation in the region should be guaranteed," ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu was quoted as saying at a press briefing in Seoul. "We will consult with related ministries to determine what support or contributions may be necessary, by taking into account our national interests and global status," Jeon said.

Tensions in the Red Sea have risen as Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have been attacking commercial vessels in one of the world's most important waterways.

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Heo Tae-keun joined a US.-led virtual conference with senior military officials from 43 countries, the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to discuss the rising threat to maritime security in the Red Sea.

During the session, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin urged the participants to join US-led and other international initiatives to collectively deter Houthi attacks. (end)

