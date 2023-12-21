               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Palestine Pres.


12/21/2023 5:38:37 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber A-Sabah received on Thursday a congratulatory cable from Palestinian President and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas.
In the cable, the Palestinian president expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal on ascending to office and wished him success and good health, and further progress for Kuwait.
In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Palestinian president, expressing his utmost appreciation for his heartfelt sentiments and wishing him good health. (end)
dss


MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107641469

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search