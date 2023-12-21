Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Palestine Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber A-Sabah received on Thursday a congratulatory cable from Palestinian President and Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization Mahmoud Abbas.

In the cable, the Palestinian president expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal on ascending to office and wished him success and good health, and further progress for Kuwait.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Palestinian president, expressing his utmost appreciation for his heartfelt sentiments and wishing him good health. (end)

