Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulatory Cable From Djibouti Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulation from President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, on his inauguration, wishing His Highness success and good health. His highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent a cable to President Ismail in response, expressing his sincere appreciation for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and wellbeing. (end) dm

