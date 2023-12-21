Myanmar's Battered Junta In Extreme Legal Jeopardy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In November 2023, several countries followed through on their earlier commitments to intervene in the Rohingya genocide case, supporting The Gambia against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Events on the battlefield have also shifted the military balance, which could affect the prosecution of crimes at the ICJ and other international courts.

On November 15, 2023,

two interventions

– one from the Republic of Maldives and a joint intervention from Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom – were deposited under Article 63 of the ICJ Statute. If found admissible, the court's judgment would bind both the parties and the intervenors.

Six years after the 2017 Rohingya massacres and four years after The Gambia

launched the ICJ proceedings , legal interventions have increased the jeopardy facing Myanmar's military leadership, including coup leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.



The most recent joint intervention notably included two permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United Kingdom and France – and other influential European countries such as Germany.

Yet the Federal Public Prosecutor General of Germany refused to take up a universal jurisdiction case lodged by the NGO Fortify Rights. The case alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity by the military against the Rohingya, as well as crimes against humanity since the February 2021 coup.

Rohingya refugees shout slogans at a protest against a disputed repatriation program at the Unchiprang refugee camp near Teknaf in Bangladesh in November 2018. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Dibyangshu Sarkar