Sleeping On Russia's Naval Resurgence In The Pacific

China's expanding naval presence in the Pacific Ocean and the South and East China Seas has become a major focus for Australia, the US and its allies.

Australia's latest strategic defense review , for instance, was prompted , in part, by the rapid modernization of China's military, as well as its increasing naval presence in the South China Sea.

According to the US Department of Defense's most recent annual report to Congress, China's navy has been strengthened with the addition of 30 new warships over the past 12 months. By 2030, the total number of ships is expected to increase to 435, up from the current 370.

But China is not the only potentially adversarial maritime power that is flexing its muscles in the Indo-Pacific region. Russia is becoming a cause for concern, too, even though the 2023 strategic review did not mention it.

My latest research project, Battle Reading the Russian Pacific Fleet 2023–2030 , recently commissioned and published by the Royal Australian Navy, shows how deeply the Russian military is investing in replenishing its aging, Soviet-era Pacific Fleet.

Between 2022 and October 2023, for instance, it commissioned eight new warships and auxiliaries, including four nuclear-powered and conventional submarines. On December 11, two new nuclear-powered submarines formally joined the fleet , in addition to the conventional RFS Mozhaisk submarine, which entered service last month.

President Vladimir Putin, left, and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, inspect newly built nuclear submarines in Russia's Arctic in December 2023. Photo: Sputnik / Kremlin Pool / Mikhail Klimentyev

