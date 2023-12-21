Houthi Shipping Attacks Threaten Global Economy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) To understand the implications for international shipping of the Yemen-based Houthi militant attacks in the Red Sea, it may be useful to start thousands of kilometers away, in the Port of Singapore. One of the busiest container shipping ports in the world, Singapore is a regular stop for all of the world's leading shipping companies and a key hub for Asia-Europe trade.

Now, let's imagine a major container ship sailing the 17,000 kilometers from Singapore to Rotterdam. After exiting the port, it heads for its first major choke point, the Malacca Strait. Once through that vital waterway, it finds open seas, traversing the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.

As it approaches the coast of Yemen, it faces the Bab Al Mandeb Strait, another key chokepoint, before it enters the Red Sea onward to the Suez Canal.

If everything goes according to plan – and it usually does – the container ship passes through the Suez and will find itself sailing the Mediterranean headed for the Gibraltar Strait, another key choke point, between Morocco and Spain. Then, it will be on an Atlantic Ocean run north to the key Dutch port that is a major hub of northern Europe.

Everything is timed, synchronized, planned, and mapped for smooth sailings. After all, the global economy – and the bottom line of the shipping company – depends on it. Roughly 80-90% of world trade by volume is shipped by sea, according to the UN.

So, when something goes wrong in any part of that journey, it's not just individual ships or shipping companies that feel the pain. We all do.