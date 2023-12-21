Naturalreader Introduces New Multi-Lingual AI Voices, Fluent In 28+ Languages

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NaturalReader AI Voice Generator is offering 40+ multi-lingual voices, revolutionizing speech solutions for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions globally.

Richmond, British Columbia, 21st December 2023, NaturalReader AI Voice Generator, a leading player in the field of text-to-speech technology, is excited to announce a major upgrade to its commercial application. The platform now offers more than 40 new multi-lingual AI voices, expanding its linguistic capabilities even further.







Image Credits: NaturalReader

NaturalReader AI Voice Generator turns written text and scripts into natural-sounding audio with AI voices. This helps companies save time and money, when creating e-learning videos, YouTube videos, podcasts, and more. In addition, the AI Voice Generator has a vast library of over 250 AI voices in more than 40 languages. That boasts not only multi-lingual AI voices but also AI voices that come in different customizable voice styles. This feature enables the generation of content that is customized to meet specific linguistic and contextual needs.

In the voiceover industry, it can be quite a task to find and coordinate a diverse group of human voice actors who are skilled in different languages. However, NaturalReader's AI solution effectively tackles these challenges. The platform provides a simple and unified platform for businesses, educators, and content creators who want multi-lingual audio content without the need for a complex and diverse human workforce.

NaturalReader's AI Voice Generator offers over forty multi-lingual voices, making it versatile for various applications. These multi-lingual AI voices allow businesses and creators to create content in different languages for a variety of use cases. Such as, businesses can use it to maintain a consistent brand voice across global ads, ensuring a unified message. Moreover, it could simplify global team training by providing training videos with multi-lingual narration. Essentially, it provides a simplified and more cost-effective solution for localizing content by creating multi-lingual voiceovers.

NaturalReader's AI Voice Generator leading AI text-to-speech company provides AI audio generation services. The platform's dedication to meeting the ever-changing needs of businesses, educators, and content creators is evident in the integration of over 40 multi-lingual AI voices.

About NaturalReader

NaturalReader is a leading provider of AI text-to-speech app that transforms written content into high-quality audio files. Our technology is designed to help individuals and organizations of all types and sizes improve accessibility, enhance productivity, and streamline operations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, NaturalReader strives to deliver AI-powered voices that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Whether you're a student, educator, business professional, or content creator, NaturalReader has the tools you need to achieve your goals.