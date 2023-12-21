Amadeus Appoints Dwivedi As Travel Sellers MD For India, Subcontinent

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Amadeus has appointed Sandeep Dwivedi as the Managing Director of Travel Sellers for India and the subcontinent. In the new role, he will oversee Amadeus' commercial activities for travel sellers across the region.

About the new appointment, Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus said,“The travel industry in India is growing at a rapid pace and Amadeus is at the forefront of this progress. We are excited to bring Sandeep onboard as he is a trusted leader that understands the vision of Amadeus in India and the subcontinent. We have been present in the region for over two decades and this appointment further underscores our commitment to serving the technology needs of the travel industry there.”

It may be mentioned here that, with decades of travel industry experience in senior leadership roles, Dwivedi, most recently, was key to drive InterGlobe Technology Quotient's growth across the Asia Pacific region.

Dwivedi takes over responsibilities for India and the subcontinent from Ramona Bohwongprasert, SVP, Southeast Asia, Inside Sales and Startups, Travel Sellers, Asia Pacific, Amadeus.

Bohwongprasert is currently looking after Southeast Asia with an expanded role at Inside Sales and Startups across the entire Asia Pacific region.

