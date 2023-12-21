SIA Group's Pax Volume Ups 28.6Pc To 3.1M In November

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Singapore Airlines Group witnessed a 28.6 per cent rise in its passenger volume in November 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The group including Singapore Airlines and low-cost Scoot carried 3.1 million passengers in November 2023.

Apart from passenger volume, the group's passenger traffic also increased in November by 17.6 per cent YoY, outpacing its capacity expansion of 15.1 per cent.

The airline group's passenger load factor also increased, improving by 1.9 percentage points YoY to 87.8 per cent. Scoot logged 90.8 per cent and Singapore Airlines 86.9 per cent.

In November 2019, the group carried 3.27 million passengers. This shows the group has now recovered to 95 per cent of pre-covid capacity with less than 200,000 passengers to makeup.

Individually, Singapore Airlines carried 2.06 million passengers, a YoY growth of 27.3 per cent over the 1.62 million in 2022, while also lifting load factors from 86.1 per cent in 2022 to 86.9 per cent in 2023.

Meanwhile, the group's cargo businesses reported positive volume growth, with total cargo and mail carried rising 6.0 per cent YoY to 85.3 million kg.

The group's cargo load factor likewise improved, rising 1.9 pp to 57.9 per cent.

