Celebrate Christmas, New Year At Amari Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Amari Dhaka has announced to celebrate Christmas with a range of festive goodies and merry feasts at their three restaurants.

The hotel will be holding a kid's party at the Lobby Lounge, offering a chef's special menu to welcome the spirit of Christmas. At the Kids Party, Santa will be waiting for the kids with plenty of treats, fun rides like ball pool, hopscotch, spinning the wheel, bouncing castle, sea boat marry go, snakes and ladders, clay station and many more.

Guest can avail the full package of the kids' party at BDT 1600 net which will include food coupons, kids' entertainment, exciting rides and kids' movie corner on December 25, from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.

On December 24 and 25, Amaya Food Gallery will be showcasing a“Santalicious” dinner.

Guests can choose from appetizers and soups, cold cuts, terrine, cheese and crackers to kick-start the merriment. Guests can also select their choice from four live kitchen section main course at the buffet dinner. At the butcher's corner, Amaya will be offering whole roast turkey, quail, lamb, chicken, stiffed chicken and lamb roll with roasted mix vegetables and potatoes, giblet gravy, and cranberry sauce for this Christmas carnival. There will also be Indian, Japanese, Chinese and Thai corners.

Guests can enjoy the Christmas kids party and the exclusive buffet dinner at Amaya Food Gallery together at BDT 5999 net with Eat Two Pay One offer, BDT 7999 net with Eat Three Pay One offer and BDT 8999 net with Eat Four Pay One offer from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.



On December 25, Amari Dhaka will also offer a Christmas Brunch at BDT 5999 net with Eat Two Pay One offer.

At Cascade, guests can enjoy festival high tea at BDT 1999 net. The outlet will serve fresh juice, chicken sandwich, mini chicken burger, fish finger, mixed sushi roll, crispy potato wedges, mini Danish, smiley cup cake, mini cupcake super hero, donut, banana pie and Christmas cookies.

All throughout the festival season, Christmas Logs, Christmas Cookies and Chocolate House are available at Cascade Lobby Lounge for guests to have.



Furthermore, guests can also enjoy the hotel's exclusive festive cityscape staycation package with late checkout available from December 21-31,

On December 24 and 31, the hotel's Superior Queen Double occupancy room with free entry to Deck 41 is available at BDT 14,999/- net while the Superior Queen Double occupancy room with free entry to Deck 41 including Christmas Eve buffet dinner and breakfast with late check-out is available at 19,999/- net. Guests can also enjoy 10 per cent discount on Breeze Spa, food and beverage.

