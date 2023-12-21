Roll Athletic Tape Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Pharmacy and Drugstore, Online Shop, Sports Franchised Store, Hospital, Others) , Types (Kinesio Tape, Kinesiology Tape, Elastic Therapeutic Tape) , By " Roll Athletic Tape Market-2024 " Region

Kinesio Taping

3M

SpiderTech

KT TAPE

Johnson and Johnson

RockTape

Jaybird and Mais

Mueller

StrengthTape

Atex Medical

Towatek Korea

K-active

Healixon

LP Support

TERA Medical

Kindmax

DL MedicalandHealth

Socko

Medsport GSPMED

The Roll Athletic Tape Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Athletic taping is the process of applying tape directly to the skin in order to maintain a stable position of bones and muscles during athletic activity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Roll Athletic Tape market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Roll Athletic Tape market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Roll Athletic Tape landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Kinesio Tape accounting for of the Roll Athletic Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Pharmacy and Drugstore segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Roll Athletic Tape include Kinesio Taping, 3M, SpiderTech, KT TAPE, Johnson and Johnson, RockTape, Jaybird and Mais, Mueller and StrengthTape, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Roll Athletic Tape in 2021.

This report focuses on Roll Athletic Tape volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roll Athletic Tape market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Roll Athletic Tape Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Roll Athletic Tape market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Kinesio Tape

Kinesiology Tape Elastic Therapeutic Tape

What are the different "Application of Roll Athletic Tape market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Pharmacy and Drugstore

Online Shop

Sports Franchised Store

Hospital Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Roll Athletic Tape market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Roll Athletic Tape Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Roll Athletic Tape market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Roll Athletic Tape industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Roll Athletic Tape market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Roll Athletic Tape Industry”.

