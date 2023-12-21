Japonica Rice Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Direct Edible, Deep Processing) , Types (Translucent Rice, Opaque Rice) , By " Japonica Rice Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Japonica Rice market?



Doguetâs Rice Milling Company

KRBL

LT FOODS

REI Agro

Hinode Rice

THAI LEE

Thai Hua

Asia Golden Rice Company

Nakornton Rice

Golden Grain Enterprise

Wonnapob Company

KAMOLKIJ

COFCO Wilmar

The Japonica Rice Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Japonica rice sometimes called sinica rice, is one of the two major domestic varieties of Asian rice.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Japonica Rice market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Japonica Rice market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Japonica Rice landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Translucent Rice accounting for of the Japonica Rice global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Direct Edible segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Japonica Rice include Doguetâs Rice Milpng Company, KRBL, LT FOODS, REI Agro, Hinode Rice, THAI LEE, Thai Hua, Asia Golden Rice Company and Nakornton Rice, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Japonica Rice in 2021.

This report focuses on Japonica Rice volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Japonica Rice market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Japonica Rice Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Japonica Rice market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Translucent Rice Opaque Rice

What are the different "Application of Japonica Rice market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Direct Edible Deep Processing

Why is Japonica Rice market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Japonica Rice market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Japonica Rice Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Japonica Rice market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Japonica Rice industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Japonica Rice market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Japonica Rice Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Japonica Rice Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Japonica Rice

1.2 Classification of Japonica Rice by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Japonica Rice Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Japonica Rice Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Japonica Rice Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Japonica Rice Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Japonica Rice Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Japonica Rice Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Japonica Rice Market Drivers

1.6.2 Japonica Rice Market Restraints

1.6.3 Japonica Rice Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Japonica Rice Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Japonica Rice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Japonica Rice Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Japonica Rice Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Japonica Rice Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Japonica Rice Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Japonica Rice Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Japonica Rice New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Japonica Rice Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Japonica Rice Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Japonica Rice Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Japonica Rice Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Japonica Rice Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Japonica Rice Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Japonica Rice Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Japonica Rice Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Japonica Rice Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Japonica Rice Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Japonica Rice Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

