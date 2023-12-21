Homewear Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Department/General Merchandise Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket, Online Sales) , Types (Men, Women, Children) , By " Homewear Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Homewear market?



L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks and Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

MUJI

HM

OYSHO

Gunze

Jockey International Aimer

The Homewear Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Refer to all clothing products that relate to home pfe, including sleepwear in bedroom, homewear for meeting visitors, and leisure wears for activities in neighborhood. These products are usually cozy, comfort and fashion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Homewear market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Homewear market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Homewear landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Men accounting for of the Homewear global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Department/General Merchandise Stores segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Homewear include L Brands, Hanes Brands, Betkshire Hathaway, Triumph International, Wacoal, Marks and Spencer, Fast Retaipng, PVH and Cosmo Lady, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Homewear in 2021.

This report focuses on Homewear volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Homewear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Homewear Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Homewear market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Men

Women Children

What are the different "Application of Homewear market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket Online Sales

Why is Homewear market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Homewear market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Homewear Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Homewear

1.2 Classification of Homewear by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Homewear Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Homewear Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Homewear Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Homewear Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Homewear Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Homewear Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Homewear Market Drivers

1.6.2 Homewear Market Restraints

1.6.3 Homewear Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Homewear Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Homewear Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Homewear Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Homewear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Homewear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Homewear Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Homewear Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Homewear New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Homewear Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Homewear Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Homewear Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Homewear Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Homewear Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Homewear Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Homewear Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Homewear Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Homewear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Homewear Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Homewear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

